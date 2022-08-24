Time to allow parents to draw down funding for disability services, says Cork TD

A Government TD has said it may be time to allow parents of children with additional needs to draw down funding for disability services directly from the HSE.

The suggestion was made after it was revealed that the HSE allocated €286.9 million to disability service providers in the Cork/Kerry region last year.

Nationally, the HSE allocated €2.3 billion for the provision of disability services in 2021.

The figures were provided by the HSE to Cork North Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Sullivan, who is Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on Special Education, said that with many people with additional needs not receiving vital services in a timely fashion, a rethink was urgently needed.

“The State provides significant money to many of these disability service providers and charities, and many parents and many clients would complain that they’re not receiving adequate therapies or treatments from the monies allotted,” Mr O’Sullivan told The Echo.

“Maybe it is time that parents and clients were allowed to draw down funding for their own private use, and in circumstances where they are not receiving appropriate therapies publicly, then perhaps they should be given the opportunity to seek them privately.”

Mr O’Sullivan said that with vast sums of public money being allocated to disability service providers, there was a need for greater transparency and accountability.

“Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte has said it herself: we want money that’s earmarked for therapies and disability services to be spent on therapies and disability services, we don't want it spent on paperwork or on consultations and the like.

“If a child has been allocated money for access to a physio, then that child should be getting access to a physio, whether it’s moving his or her limbs, helping fit a wheelchair, whatever it is that the money is assigned for, it’s not assigned for people to come in and sit down for 20 minutes to talk about a plan, and, unfortunately, in a lot of cases, that’s what’s happening,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Mr O’Sullivan’s call came as an estimated 500 people took to the streets of Cork on Saturday to protest what they say is the inadequate provision of disability services.

A city-centre march organised by the group Families Unite for Services and Support (FUSS) heard that over 100,00 children are currently on wait lists across the country, including 7,200 children awaiting psychology review and over 13,450 on primary care SLT lists.

Speaking to The Echo, Rebecca O Riordan of FUSS said the group supported Mr O’Sullivan’s call as a short-term solution to waiting lists.

“We absolutely feel that personal budgets need to be opened up to help reduce obscene waitlists for respite and equipment in the short term,” Ms O Riordan said.

“However we also need to get to the bottom of why we have a system which is currently so unfit for purpose that a family can call up the exact same supplier as the one their service provider is using and have the product delivered to them in record time when it’s their own money being used,” Ms O Riordan said.

A spokesperson for the HSE said its children’s disability teams have a vacancy rate of approximately 28% across the teams, but this may be higher or lower in different areas.

“In our view, it is not acceptable to have to wait an extended time for either an assessment or for supports and therapies that would help your child and your family.

“We are working to recruit more staff, and we are working with the staff we have to make the most of our team time and expertise, and to keep families better informed,” the spokesperson said.

“We are setting up independently facilitated, local Family Forums, their purpose being to ensure information sharing with families and to seek families input into how we develop and improve our services.

“We are sorry to those families who have had a poor experience in trying to access care and information, and will continue to work to make a difference, make changes and build a sustainable and better service for children,” they said.