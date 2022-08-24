Cranes set to leave Port of Cork for US

THREE 1,500-tonne cranes, made in Kerry, are leaving the Port of Cork today to make their way to the US.

The cranes, which were made by Liebherr in Fenit, Kerry, were transported to Doyle Shipping in Cork six months ago in parts. Two ships were used to transport the pieces by sea, with smaller pieces arriving by land.

At Doyle Shipping, the cranes were put together over the past six months to be ready to transport to New Jersey.

Doyle Shipping agent Andrew Whelan spoke to The Echo about the shipment of cranes.

“They are welded and bolted down to the ship. There are multiple different ways that they are stuck onto the deck, they are on rails, like a train track, so they have a train track on the deck of the ship that they welded in place,” he said.

“They sit the cranes down on the tracks and then they tie them down with loads of different things, arms, chains, et cetera, every fastening thing you can think of, is probably being used.”

The cranes are being transported by the ship Big Lift Baffin, which specialises in transporting large and heavy loads.

Mr Whelan added: “This ship the Big Lift Baffin, it literally is for carrying big things like this across the sea.

“The company, Big Lift, specialises in lifting big loads.

“They have lifted cranes before in other parts of the world and they have taken windmills across seas before.”

Weather permitting, the cranes will take 10 days to cross the sea, to the pilot station in New Jersey.

Mr Whelan explained the process behind the mammoth operation.

“The big booms, the arches of the cranes, have to be lowered to get under a bridge in New Jersey, so they have to do a bit of work before they can proceed to unload,” he said.

The Big Lift Baffin is scheduled to leave the Port of Cork after 3pm today.