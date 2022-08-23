Business resumes at CUH ED following evacuation of patients as precautionary measure

Patients at Cork University Hospital’s (CUH) Emergency Department (ED) were removed earlier today as a precaution following the detection of a solvent smell.

It was discovered that the smell was a result of refurbishment works in an area close to the ED.

A spokesperson for CUH said: “A solvent smell was detected in the Emergency Department (ED) of CUH. On investigation, it was discovered that the smell was as a result of refurbishment works in an area close to the Emergency Department.

The work ceased immediately and as a precautionary measure patients were removed to a suitable area and the affected area was ventilated.

“The area has now been assessed and deemed safe, business has now resumed.”