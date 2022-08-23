‘Kanturk in complete shock’ after alleged assault

A NORTH CORK town is in a state of shock following an incident over the weekend, a local politician has said.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault that occurred at the square in Kanturk late on Sunday night and which saw one man hospitalised.

A man aged in his early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that were described as “non-life threatening”.

Local Fine Gael county councillor John Paul O’Shea said Kanturk was in a state of “complete shock” after the incident.

“Kanturk is a lovely, peaceful place, and people are very upset and disappointed to think that something like this could happen here,” Cllr O’Shea told The Echo.

“We would all wish the young man a very speedy recovery.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged assault at the square in Kanturk, Co Cork, late yesterday evening, 21st August 2022.

“A man aged in his early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Scenes of crime investigators have attended the scene to conduct an examination.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”