Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 09:55

‘Kanturk in complete shock’ after alleged assault

A man aged in his early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that were described as “non-life threatening”.
‘Kanturk in complete shock’ after alleged assault

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault that occurred at the square in Kanturk late on Sunday night and which saw one man hospitalised. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A NORTH CORK town is in a state of shock following an incident over the weekend, a local politician has said.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault that occurred at the square in Kanturk late on Sunday night and which saw one man hospitalised.

A man aged in his early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that were described as “non-life threatening”.

Local Fine Gael county councillor John Paul O’Shea said Kanturk was in a state of “complete shock” after the incident.

“Kanturk is a lovely, peaceful place, and people are very upset and disappointed to think that something like this could happen here,” Cllr O’Shea told The Echo.

“We would all wish the young man a very speedy recovery.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged assault at the square in Kanturk, Co Cork, late yesterday evening, 21st August 2022.

“A man aged in his early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“Scenes of crime investigators have attended the scene to conduct an examination.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Read More

Gardaí launch investigation following incident in North Cork; 

More in this section

'Superstars': Cork's northside sports heroes return in triumph 'Superstars': Cork's northside sports heroes return in triumph
Cahirmee horse fair Micheál Martin says new Cork elective hospital is extremely important but site selection process ongoing
City must update tender for delayed Glashaboy works City must update tender for delayed Glashaboy works
cork garda
<p>The Army bomb disposal team carried out controlled explosions on Broad Strand Beach last night following the discovery of WWI era projectiles.</p>

Controlled explosions take place on West Cork beach following the discovery of WWI era projectiles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more