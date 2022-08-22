'Superstars': Cork's northside sports heroes return in triumph

THE northside gave two young Cork sporting champions heroes’ welcomes on Monday in heart-warming displays of love and community pride.

In the heat of Abu Dhabi last Saturday morning, 17-year-old Farranree resident Louise Brady, was crowned world champion in the Youth World MMA Championships following two first round submissions.

On Monday, Louise arrived home to a hero’s welcome.

Sporting her gold medal, she was stunned to see so many of her friends, family and neighbours waiting to cheer for her as she approached her home.

World Champion, Louise Brady with her family, sisters Maria and Mira, brother James, mum Ber, Lacey Twohig (niece), dad Jimmy, brother Martin and sister Mairead. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It was unbelievable! I was shocked. It was a complete surprise,” she told The Echo.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet,” Louise said of winning the world champion title.

“Maybe in a couple of days!” In Ardcullen in Hollyhill, 13-year-old Lauren Crinnion blinked away tears as the community cheered her home from her silver medal victory at the European Schools Boxing Championship in Turkey.

Perhaps 300 people crowded the green as Lauren was heralded in by a bagpiper and drummer, and local bard and balladeer Myles Gaffney sang “Northside till we die”.

“I just feel brilliant, couldn’t be better,” Lauren told The Echo, as family, friends and neighbours hugged her and told her how proud they were.

When asked what’s next, Lauren said to cheers: “Go back next year and get gold”.

Reflecting on her win in Abu Dhabi, Louise, who has a wealth of competitive experience, said it had been a privilege to train in a UFC gym in Abu Dhabi.

“We got invited to train in a UFC gym.

“That was amazing because I got to experience what it was like training in a professional’s gym with professional equipment,” she said.

Back at home, MMA Cork in Blackpool is Louise’s gym.

World Champion, Louise Brady with her family, friends and neighbours. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

She firmly attributes much of her success to the excellent coaching she receives there from the Maguire brothers, Aaron and Jack.

Their quiet determination and amazing support ensure Louise is not only fight ready but that she also has opportunities for self-development.

Louise, who will be going into her Leaving Cert this year at North Presentation Secondary School in Farranree is a qualified coach and she loves giving back, coaching the underage teams.

The talented young fighter, who has been doing MMA for around seven years, said she is hoping to secure her next fight in Neptune Stadium in October.

Lauren, who boxes with Fr Horgan’s, is going into second year in Gaelcholáiste Mhuire, A.G. North Monastery, in September.

Lauren’s dad, Kenneth, said he was very proud of his daughter and very humbled by the show of support and love for her from everyone in Hollyhill and the surrounding areas.

Lauren Crinnion, with members of Fr. Horgans boxing club at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork after she won silver in the 44 kgs class at the European championships over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“She’s just a star, she’s going to be an inspiration to all these kids, and maybe we can turn some of these kids into champions too,” he said.

“They’ll come to Fr Horgan’s and we’ll make their dreams come true, that’s what it’s all about.” Lauren’s brother, also called Kenneth, said it was a huge day for Aredcullen, and for the parish and the city, and he was so proud of her.

“Unbelievable achievement, at the age of 13 she has two national titles, a cadet championship and a European silver medal, you couldn’t ask more of her,” he said.

“Look at all the kids here that can look up to Lauren. It’s excellent for the whole of Cork.

“There’s a lot of respect due to her dad too, for all the work he has put into coaching her,” he said.

Local Fianna Fáil city councillor Tony Fitzgerald praised Lauren on her achievement, saying she had done the parish proud.

“At a very young age, she has brought the community of Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill to the world stage in boxing, and it’s a proud day for Ardcullen,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

Lauren Crinnion, surrounded by well wishers on her return to Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork after she won silver in the 44 kgs class at the European championships over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“She follows in the footsteps of so many other great sporting heroes here, like Denise O’Sullivan, Mark Carroll, Patsy Freyne, Paddy O’She, St Vincent’s, there’s a whole litany of sportspeople from Hollyhill/Knocknaheeny who have done their family and community proud, and they’re role models to young people to get involved in sport and get involved in their community, and we all wish Lauren every success for the future,” he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald offered his congratulations too to Louise.

Sinn Féin city councillor Mick Nugent said it was a fantastic day for Ardcullen, for Lauren and her family, and for Fr Horgan’s Boxing Club.

“It’s also a bittersweet moment, because we’re thinking as well of Davy Dunlea, whose funeral was today, and who was a long-time boxing coach who was involved as well with Fr Horgan’s,” Cllr Nugent said.

Crowds who turned out to welcome home Lauren Crinnion, to Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork after she won silver in the 44 kgs class at the European championships over the weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“But this evening is a happy occasion as well, and as a neighbour in Ardcullen I’m delighted to see such a fantastic turnout for Lauren, and we are all so proud of her.

“She is a superstar, and the world is her oyster,” he said.

“Louise Brady’s success in MMA is a huge achievement too, and Louise has done the Northside proud too.” Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, said everyone in the community was so proud of Louise and Lauren.

“It is great to see her follow other great female sports stars from the community, like St Vincent’s Cork Senior Camogie star Amy O’Connor, and Irish soccer star Denise O’Sullivan,” Mr Gould said.

“It’s a great time for female sport in Cork.”