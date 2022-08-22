Micheál Martin says new Cork elective hospital is extremely important but site selection process ongoing

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has reaffirmed his support for an elective hospital in Cork but declined to specify his preference of site.

Mr Martin was taking questions at a press conference after the centenary commemoration of Michael Collins at Beal na Bláth on Sunday when The Echo asked about Cork’s elective hospital.

“You’ve reminded me now again to put pressure on the Department of Health to get this moving,” the Taoiseach said.

Describing as “good news” the decision by planning officials in Cork City Council to grant planning permission for an extension to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for the existing paediatric unit, he said there had been progress on plans for Cork to have an elective hospital.

“It’s going through the public spending code and so forth, but that will happen,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach was diplomatic when asked whether he favoured situating Cork’s planned 400- to 600-bed elective hospital on the 117-acre St Stephen’s Hospital in Sarsfield’s Court in Glanmire, which has been identified as the preferred location.

PROCESS

“I’m going to allow the process take its course,” he said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to sign off on three new elective hospitals in Cork, Galway, and Dublin but the Cork site has yet to be confirmed.

After the press conference had moved on to other matters, the Taoiseach returned to the question of an elective hospital for Cork and told The Echo: “I just think the elective hospital is extremely important, and I’m very determined, and the Government is, that we really deliver it in a timely manner, and we have made this clear at Government level.

“It has to go through particular Government spending code processes and so on like that, but it’s extremely important, and could be a great exemplar, along with Galway, and then Limerick, in terms of really improving the efficiency of health into the future,” Mr Martin said.

There has been some disagreement between local Fine Gael representatives on the location of the elective hospital, with Cork North Central FG TD Colm Burke supporting the St Stephen’s site and his colleague, Senator Jerry Buttimer, saying the hospital should be built in Curraheen, on the other side of the city.

Mr Buttimer has said the hospital should be located close to CUH, and cited concerns about a lack of public transport linking to the St Stephen’s site.

It is estimated that the three elective hospitals, when complete, would provide coverage for 60-70% of the population, catering for up to 940,000 planned procedures and operations per year.