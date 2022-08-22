Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 10:11

Gardaí launch investigation following incident in North Cork; man (20s) taken to hospital

Scenes of crime investigators have attended the scene to conduct an examination.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around an alleged assault in North Cork late last night that saw one man hospitalised.

Amy Nolan

The incident occurred at the square in Kanturk and a man aged in his early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which were described as "non-life threatening".

Scenes of crime investigators have attended the scene to conduct an examination and enquiries are ongoing. 

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this morning:

"Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged assault at the square in Kanturk, Co. Cork, late yesterday evening, 21st August 2022.

"A man aged in his early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"Scenes of crime investigators have attended the scene to conduct an examination.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

north cork
<p>Management assured that all emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.</p>

CUH makes appeal to public to only attend ED 'if absolutely necessary'

READ NOW

