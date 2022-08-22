CUH makes appeal to public to only attend ED 'if absolutely necessary'

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has made an appeal to members of the public to only attend the Emergency Department (ED) if absolutely necessary.

It comes as the hospital manages increased emergency presentations to the ED.

Due to the increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, the hospital said it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

Management assured that all emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.

Members of the public have been reminded that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the ED including a GP or SouthDoc, the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, and the Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital and the Local Injuries Unit at Mallow General Hospital.

Hospital management said that patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by management who have “taken steps to address this issue”.

Management also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.