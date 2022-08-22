'We're absolutely delighted': Cork councillor welcomes new arrival

A Cork city councillor has welcomed a new baby.

Councillor Fiona Ryan tweeted the news of her new arrival this morning, to say she had given birth two days ago.

Her new baby boy, named Sammy, weighed 9lb 8oz.

"We’re absolutely delighted with little Sammy & so far he’s been a dream," she said.

"Will be taking time off over the next couple of months but will be attending council meetings when they begin again in September," she added.