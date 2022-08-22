Cork business is seventh most viewed restaurant on TikTok

CORK’S Okura Japanese Cuisine has been ranked the seventh most Tik-Tokable restaurant in Ireland, according to influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous.

With TikTok overtaking Google for search queries among Generation Z, people are using the app to check out everything from beauty products to bars and restaurants and holiday destinations.

Ubiquitous has revealed that Okura Japanese Cuisine, in Douglas, has ranked number seven in the list of Ireland’s most Tik-Tokable restaurants and bars.

The agency found that people’s favourite type of restaurant was fine dining, with 22% of videos falling under this category, followed by Italian, at 14%.

In Ireland, the most TikTok-ed restaurant was Amy Austin, in Dublin, also ranking in the top 25 globally, while Nusr-Et, in London, topped the global list, receiving 21.6bn views on the app.

Ubiquitous analysed hundreds of the most popular videos on the app under restaurant-specific hashtags to compile a list of commonly suggested locations at the top of the application’s algorithm, then cross-referenced the list by searching the locations on TikTok to calculate their virality on the platform.

Ubiquitous also took into account the opinion of its team of social-media experts to help calculate the virality factor of these hot spots.