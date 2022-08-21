Cork athletes ready for Transplant Games

THREE Cork athletes will participate in The European Transplant and Dialysis Games in Oxford, in England, this week.

Participants in the week-long, multi-sports competition are heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas, and bone marrow transplant recipients and kidney dialysis patients from 25 countries.

Team Ireland is sending 14 athletes and Cork will be represented by Charlie Ryan, Mike Keohane, and Amanda O’Neill-Coyne.

Ms O’Neill-Coyne will be competing in two golf events. She said: “It is unbelievable that I will be representing Ireland. The games are a great concept. The team has one simple request. ‘Have the conversation. Say yes to organ donation’.”

The Cork mother of three received a kidney in December 2020 from her sister, Frances, at Beaumont Hospital.

“Thirty years ago, when I had my twin girls, I got kidney failure as a result,” Ms O’Neill-Coyne said. “I was on dialysis for a short time. Then, it rectified itself a bit and I tipped along for the next 26 years. Then, suddenly, the consultant told me I was in the latter stages of kidney failure.

“My only sister, Frances, went forward. She was the perfect match, and I received a kidney from her. There is a lot of medication, and you must be careful in the sun. I have three kids. They are all adults now and I was thinking about their future, their weddings, and children. Now that there is certainty and hope, I can plan things and look forward.”

Charlie Ryan, from Cobh, who received a liver transplant in 2007, has attended competitions all over the world. “The Transplant Games keep me active and motivated. I wouldn’t be here today were it not for my donor and their family. Taking part is my way of honouring and expressing my gratitude to them.”

Mike Keohane, from Rosscarbery, received a liver transplant in December 2007, having had a congenital auto-immune condition. Mike has won medals in the British, European, and World Games, but competes to honour his donor and the donor’s family.

While Mike has competed in javelin, archery, and badminton, his main sports are the 5k race-walk, shot put, discus, and triples darts.