Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Public consultation on busy Cork city junction welcomed

The proposals include the construction of two table top raised areas at the junctions of Bellair Estate and Ballinlough Road, and Wallace’s Avenue with Ballinlough Road, respectively, and a zebra crossing.
Public consultation on busy Cork city junction welcomed

The full set of drawings and maps are on Cork City Council’s Online Consultation Portal or at the public reception desk of Cork City Council, City Hall.

Independent Cllr Kieran McCarthy warmly welcomes proposals now out to public consultation for road safety measures at the junctions of Bellair Estate, Ballinlough Road and Wallace’s Avenue.

The proposals include the construction of two table top raised areas at the junctions of Bellair Estate and Ballinlough Road, and Wallace’s Avenue with Ballinlough Road, respectively, and a zebra crossing from Our Lady of Lourdes School to the current Bean Brownie shop.

Cllr McCarthy noted: “In the last few weeks Cork City Council has been successful in its bid to a Central Government Road safety scheme to implement measures at the junctions adjacent Our Lady of Lourdes School.

“The provision of funding is very positive and responds to much public and local political pressure over many years to make the junctions safer”.

“It is also proposed to reconstruct and improve footpaths in the vicinity of both junctions, and modify and improve public lighting, road markings and road signage. In the early discussions on design a controlled crossing was ruled out due to people’s driveways adjacent to the junction”, concluded Cllr McCarthy.

The public consultation is open until 4pm on Thursday, September 15.

The full set of drawings and maps are on Cork City Council’s Online Consultation Portal at consult.corkcity.ie or at the public reception desk of Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork between the hours of 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development can be made on the Consult website above or in writing to “Executive Engineer, Traffic Operations, Room 338, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork”.

Read More

'Cleaner than Dublin but lacks public toilets': A fresh take on Cork city from tourists

More in this section

Pictures: Taoiseach describes Michael Collins as 'inspiring symbol of how much we can achieve' Pictures: Taoiseach describes Michael Collins as 'inspiring symbol of how much we can achieve'
Pictures: Hundreds gather in Rathcooney to honour Brian Dillon  Pictures: Hundreds gather in Rathcooney to honour Brian Dillon 
'A history-making time for our city': New exhibition launched in city museum  'A history-making time for our city': New exhibition launched in city museum 
cork city centrecork roads
UCC graduate wins Miss Ireland 2022

UCC graduate wins Miss Ireland 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more