Cork entertainer to embark on daunting polar expedition

A CORK man is preparing to embark on one of the most ambitious expeditions of our time with intense training that includes learning self-defence against polar bears.

World-renowned explorer Jim McNeill has recruited Cork author and children’s entertainer Anthony Galvin to be part of the first-ever team to reach the Northern Pole of Inaccessibility. The trip is being made possible by the Ice Warrior #LASTPOLE Expedition initiative which brings together everyday people to achieve extraordinary expeditionary feats.

Anthony, who hails from Conna near Fermoy, will also be collecting vital climate change-related data along the way.

Defined as the furthest point from land on the Arctic Ocean, the Northern Pole of Inaccessibility remains the last truly significant place in the Polar regions not yet reached by humankind. It is more than 270 miles further than the Geographic North Pole.

The expedition will not only serve as a record-breaking challenge, but also as an opportunity to gather crucial data on the condition of the ocean for NASA-funded National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) scientists. It is hoped that this, along with weather data, measurements of pollution and polar bear counting will shed more light on the reality of climate change.

Anthony spoke about his training to date.

POLAR BEAR DANGER

“One of the things we learned about was how to deal with polar bears,” he said.

“They are declining but in some locations the numbers are beginning to recover. We are almost certain to meet polar bears. They are quite aggressive. If they are hungry we are a nice handy meal for them so one has to be very careful.” He explained the precautions they may have to take during the trek.

“Because polar bears are endangered it’s an absolute extreme last resort that we shoot one. If that happens we are all in trouble. We can, however, frighten them with flares to scare them away.

"Situations like this are what we are being trained for.”

Despite his fears, Anthony is looking forward to seeing the animal in reality.

“I would love to see a polar bear, albeit only from a distance. It will also be nice to see arctic foxes up close.”

Anthony shed light on the other aspects of his training.

“Physically, the training was the toughest challenge I’ve ever experienced. At various times we were asked to solve puzzles and challenged to see how we coped with being deprived of food and sleep and still having to function at the end of the day.

"We were also trained in using the specialised gear and getting the stove ready super-fast. If it’s minus 40 you need to be able to operate it fast so you can get food into people as soon as possible after a day’s marching.” The Cork man said it was his perseverance that saw him chosen for the team.

“A lot of it is down to perseverance. It’s the person who is still smiling and says let’s keep doing, despite being exhausted and finding out they have three hours left to go-that they are looking for.”

Anthony is hopeful he can go the distance.

“From now until January I’m going to be getting into the shape of my life. People have tried and failed to reach the location for many reasons. Some picked the wrong time of year for their expedition. Others fell a few kilometres short due to bad navigation. It would be great to be among the first to reach this part of the world.”

To find out more about the expedition visit www.ice-warrior.com.