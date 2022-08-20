Number of sick days taken by Cork County Council staff increased last year

THE number of sick days taken by employees of Cork County Council increased marginally last year when compared to the overall number of sick days taken by council employees in 2020.

According to data released to The Echo through freedom of information, Cork County Council has confirmed that 17,758 sick days were taken by Cork County Council staff members in 2020 which represented 3.64% as a percentage of overall workdays during that year.

In 2021, there was a slight increase of 31 on the number of sick days taken by council staff members.

The spokesperson for Cork County Council said that 17,789 sick days were taken by Cork County Council staff members last year which represented 3.35% as a percentage of overall workdays during that year.

The spokesperson added that as a general rule Cork County Council does not recruit temporary staff to replace staff members who are out on sick leave.