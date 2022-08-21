Boutique Cork distillery hosting Gin and Zen event 

A boutique Cork distillery are hosting a unique “Gin and Zen” event later this month, where you can relax to a meditative “sound bath” and enjoy some gin sampling.

Rebel City Distillery, makers of the multi-award-winning Maharani Gin and Ireland’s first commercially-available absinthe, are hosting a unique Gin and Zen event in the distillery on 28 August.

Co-founders Robert & Bhagya Barrett have transformed the iconic old Ford Car Factory into a boutique micro-distillery, Cork city's first new distillery in over 50 years, which will serve as the backdrop for this contemplative, meditative event.

It is the first event to take place in the space since the distillery’s Visitor Centre, The Studio, officially launched to the public on June 30th of this year.

Highlights of the evening will include a talk on the history of gin and the story of the distillery’s flagship Maharani Irish-Indian craft gin, a gin sampling and flavour deconstruction, and a sound bath performance by local artist, Natasha Bourke.

The evening will conclude with a gin & tonic in the distillery’s inviting Visitor Centre space.

Guests are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or pillow, and to book early to avoid disappointment, as there are extremely limited spaces for this event, with a maximum capacity of 30 people, and tickets are set to sell out fast.

Tickets are €30, or else check out the Rebel City Distillery’s Instagram or Facebook pages for the currently running social media competition, where you could be in with a chance to win two free tickets to the event.

If you miss out on tickets to Gina nd Zen, there are plenty more public events to look forward in the distillery, such as live music, ‘drink & draw’ nights, and art exhibits.

Rebel City Distillery also offers weekly guided tours, private tours, hen and stag parties, corporate events, cocktail masterclasses with Head Mixologist, Aisling Barrett, and an upcoming Spirits School.