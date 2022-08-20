Cork ‘a hideout’ for parent child abductors

A Cork-based mediator fears that Ireland has become a ‘haven’ for parents who have abducted their child in family breakdown cases.

Miceál O’Hurley, from the Cork-City-based Munster Mediation, said that he has worked with a number of parents fighting for the safe return of their children.

He fears that the Irish legal system is contributing to the high number of cases here that involve parental child abduction.

The phenomenon is defined by the “hiding, taking, or keeping hold of a child by their parent, while defying the rights of the child’s other parent or another family member”. It typically occurs when parents begin separation or divorce proceedings.

The 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction involves a treaty between states to protect children who are victims of international child abduction.

Mr O’Hurley underlined the factors that are leading some parents to consider Cork as a “hide-out”, both for themselves and their children.

'HAVEN IN THE WEST'

“Ireland has long been a haven in the West for anyone who wants to kidnap their child,” Mr O’Hurley said.

“This involves taking them away from their jurisdiction, where they are legally a resident, to come to Ireland. Our courts are so backed up and the judicial process is so slow that Ireland is now the location of choice.”

He explained why GDPR regulations are enabling kidnappers.

“Someone can claim that they have been in Ireland for two years,” Mr O’Hurley said.

“As a result of GDPR regulations, it’s more difficult to find data on your own child. Our schools enroll children based upon the names a parent gives, without having to prove that both custodial parents are aware of the child’s location. It’s a lackadaisical approach to family law.

“It should be the right of both parents to know where their child is. More importantly, though, it should be the right of every child to enjoy both parents. Instead, Ireland has become a place where parents can hide out with their children.”

The mediator warned that the trauma of child abduction may not reveal itself for years.

“A child has to return to their country of residence,” Mr O’Hurley said.

“The only exception to this rule is when they have established a significant life in their new residential setting. A lot of the time, it’s the consequence of this, years down the road, that parents really need to consider. They might reach the age of 30 and wonder why they didn’t get listened to in relation to what they desired.

“In a rights-based system, where a mum is saying, ‘This is my right’ and the dad is saying, ‘This is my right’, the interest of the child rarely prevails. Very often, there is an intergenerational element to this, where kids can have problems in their own relationships, due to fears about whether they are going to be cut out of their kids’ lives.”

These situations can escalate.

Mr O’Hurley said: “When you have a career model where compensation is based on arguing things in court, is it any wonder that people don’t try to resolve these issues immediately? In an accuse-defend scenario, there is a heightened sense of distrust towards the other party, even if they were once candidates to resolve the issues amongst themselves.”