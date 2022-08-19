Four Cork artists shortlisted for Zurich Portrait Prize 

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000.
Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said the Zurich Portrait prize is “firmly established as an annual opportunity for artists of all ages” to submit work to the esteemed panel of judges, and have their work shown in the National Gallery of Ireland.
Neil Freshwater, CEO of Zurich, said that they are proud to sponsor the portrait prizes that “bring together the remarkable breadth of talent in Ireland’s portrait artists of all ages”.