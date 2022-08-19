Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 20:30

Four Cork artists shortlisted for Zurich Portrait Prize 

Three Cork artists are among the 26 who have made it through to the final stage of the Zurich Portrait Prize, while one young Cork artist has made it through to the top 20 shortlist for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize.
Redbarn, Youghal, Cork, Ireland. 11th May, 2022. Ukrainian refugee Rustam Saidaliev is a 17 year old student from Kharkiv. On the 03rd March 2022 his entire family of eight fled their home and travelled by train to Lviv in Western Ukraine close to the Polish border, before travelling on to Warsaw by car. From here they travelled to Berlin where they stayed in refugee camps. On the 4th May they arrived in Ireland and are now staying in a hotel on the South Coast outside Cork City at Redbarn Beach, Youghal, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon

Ellen O'Regan

FOUR Cork artists have made the shortlist for this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize competitions.

Rachel Ballagh, David Creedon, and Marc O’Sullivan Vallig are Cork’s top three contenders in the adult competition.

Rachel Ballagh’s shortlisted entry is a photograph, Back Garden (2021). She says her work is “inextricably linked to [her] imagination and experience, illustrating the complexity of navigating the world we live in today”.

Rachel Ballagh, Back Garden, 2021

Cork-based photographic artist David Creedon has made the shortlist with his portrait of Rustam Saidaliev – Sanctuary in a New Land (2022).

David Creedon’s portraits have featured in a range of international magazines, and he has exhibited in national galleries and museums around the globe.

Marc O’Sullivan Vallig, an artist, writer and curator from Beara, has also made the shortlist with his oil painting, Alex (2021). He was previously the arts editor of the Irish Examiner, and founder of Beara Arts Festival.

Marc O'Sullivan Vallig, Alex, 2021

Róisín Ryan from Cork has been shortlisted in the young artist competition for her work of marker on paper, Me in the Stars. Róisín wants to be an illustrator, writer and scientist when she grows up.

“This is a portrait of me in the stars, my favourite teddy Lulu and a robot that I built with my daddy. I am smiling because I found a space flower. Lulu is floating in space and the stars are shining in all the different colours,” said Róisín.

Roisin Ryan, Me in the Stars

Exhibitions of shortlisted works in both competitions run at the National Gallery of Ireland between November 26, 2022, and April 2, 2023. The exhibition will then travel to the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, where it will be displayed between June 3 and September 2, 2023.

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000.

Sean Rainbird, director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said the Zurich Portrait prize is “an annual opportunity for artists of all ages” to submit work to the esteemed panel of judges, and have their work shown in the National Gallery of Ireland.

Neil Freshwater, CEO of Zurich, said that they are proud to sponsor the portrait prizes that “bring together the remarkable breadth of talent in Ireland’s portrait artists of all ages”.

cork arts
