Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 19:55

Works will see some city homes without water supply overnight next week

Irish Water is advising residents and property owners in the Lee Road and Sunday’s Well areas that water improvement works will mean they will be without water supply between 7pm on Tuesday 23 August and 7am on Wednesday 24 August.
Irish Water said it is working in partnership with Cork City Council to improve the security of water supply across Cork city through the delivery of the Cork City Water Supply Scheme, with the contractors Farrans Constuction carrying out the work.

Donal O’Keeffe

Improvement works will result in some homes in Cork city being without water supply on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Sunday’s Well Road, Lee Road, Winters Hill, Buxton Hill, Rose Hill and surrounding areas in Cork,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

They added that while supplies are expected to be restored by 7am on Wednesday, customers should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for service to be fully restored.

The utility said works include the construction of additional strategic watermains, replacement of existing watermains and upgrades to multiple pumping stations supplying drinking water from the Lee Road water treatment plant.

Shanakiel upgrades

Meanwhile, work continues on the Shanakiel Watermains upgrades, and, the utility said, it is due for completion in autumn.

This project involves upgrading the water supply network serving the north side of Cork City and includes the replacement of existing water mains and the construction of two new pumping stations.

Irish Water has said that these works will improve the security of supply by replacing and upgrading old pipework in Cork City’s water supply network.

Farrans Construction has a full time stakeholder liaison officer on the contract, who is available to address any queries or concerns to in relation to the works.

Contact the liaison officer, Lucy Peters, on 047 39999 or corkcity@farrans.com.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the construction works on this essential project.

“We will endeavour to keep all stakeholders, businesses and residents informed as this essential water supply scheme progresses,” Irish Water added.

