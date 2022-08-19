Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 19:20

Green Party request oral hearing into SHD on lands at Kilbarry

The plans, lodged last month by Cork County GAA Board, include proposals to develop 319 homes, a crèche and riverside park at a site next to the Old Whitechurch Road.
Amy Nolan

GREEN Party members in Cork have made a submission to An Bord Pleanála requesting an oral hearing into a proposed strategic housing development (SHD) by the Cork County GAA Board on lands at Kilbarry on the northside of the city.

Should the application be successful, the site will then be sold to service the debts of Cork GAA.

Without making any comment on the development itself, the Green Party’s representatives on the northside of the city, councillor Oliver Moran and Local Area Representative, Louise Jordan, requested the oral hearing due to “particular circumstances of the application for which there is a compelling case for such a hearing”.

While it is very unusual to have an oral hearing into an SHD application, the party believes there are uniquely significant circumstances in this case that warrant one. One of their concerns is that they believe there may be significant quantities of construction material on the site, dating back to the late 1990s.

“Consequently, there are additional and very significant environmental considerations relating to the site now that need to be investigated and resolved,” Mr Moran said.

He also believes it is crucial that the environmental impact of any development be fully considered.

“The new city development plan brought in a new objective for the Glenamought River Valley,” Mr Moran said. “This identifies it as a key green and blue infrastructure asset for the city.

“That objective places additional requirements on developments within the area to protect its ecology and important social history.”

Mr Moran said city councillors received a briefing on the proposed development in recent weeks and that it was confirmed to councillors that the application will be assessed under the new city development plan which includes the new objective for the area.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent told The Echo he believes an oral hearing “should be considered” and said that any development at Kilbarry “needs to be very sympathetic to the wider area”.

Workers’ Party councillor Ted Tynan also said he would “fully support” the call for the oral hearing.

In a statement to The Echo, Cork County GAA Board said the SHD planning application was submitted after “detailed tripartite engagement involving Cork City Council, Cork GAA and An Bord Pleanála” and that it would be “inappropriate for Cork County Board to comment further on the application while it is being assessed by the Bord”.

