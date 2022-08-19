Charity concert series at West Cork recording studio concludes this weekend

A West Cork recording studio which has been hosting several charity concerts to mark 10 years in business will conclude the series this weekend.

Wavefield Recording Studios in Clonakilty has been running ‘The Decade Sessions’ in recent weeks to mark the significant milestone.

The final two concerts take place tomorrow and Sunday.

“The artists who have been playing are artists who record with us a lot and it’s a special feeling having a show in the room where their music is created,” Sarah O’Mahony, who runs Wavefield with her partner, Brian, told The Echo.

“The first two were a major success. We had Clare Sands, Eva Coyle, Cathy Davey and John Blek blow us away.

“Our final two are this coming Saturday and Sunday and proceeds from all four shows are going 100 per cent towards four very worthy causes - Irish Cancer Society, My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue, Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Aclaí Palestine,” Sarah continued.

Tomorrow’s concert will feature performances from Eve Clague and Lea Miklody while Cork bands Rowan and Paradox will conclude the series on Sunday.

Gigs commence both nights at 8pm.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite and cost €20 each.

To purchase tickets to tomorrow's concert click here.

To purchase tickets to Sunday's concert click here.