Gardaí make appeal for assistance in tracing girl (15) missing from Bantry

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Adele Vitola who is missing from her home in Bantry, Co.Cork since Thursday, 18th August, 2022.

Adele is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Missing Person - Adele Vitola, 15 Years, Bantry Co.Cork 18th August 2022

It is believed Adele may be in the Dublin city centre area.

Anyone with information on Adele’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.