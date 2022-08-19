Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 12:27

Gardaí make appeal for assistance in tracing girl (15) missing from Bantry

Gardaí make appeal for assistance in tracing girl (15) missing from Bantry

Missing Person - Adele Vitola, 15 Years, Bantry Co.Cork 18th August 2022

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Adele Vitola who is missing from her home in Bantry, Co.Cork since Thursday, 18th August, 2022.

Adele is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Missing Person - Adele Vitola, 15 Years, Bantry Co.Cork 18th August 2022
Missing Person - Adele Vitola, 15 Years, Bantry Co.Cork 18th August 2022

It is believed Adele may be in the Dublin city centre area.

Anyone with information on Adele’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Cork woman to be repatriated to Ireland following tragic death while hiking in Scotland  Cork woman to be repatriated to Ireland following tragic death while hiking in Scotland 
Technology stock Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Only 128 days away: Brown Thomas Christmas Shop open for business Only 128 days away: Brown Thomas Christmas Shop open for business
cork garda
<p>Fota Wildlife Park has announced that a new male Asiatic lion, who recently arrived from Paignton Zoo in the UK, can now be seen by visitors. Photo: Darragh Kane</p>

Mane attraction: Endangered Asiatic lion can now be seen at Cork’s Fota Wildlife Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more