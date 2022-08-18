Increased reports of discoloured water in city area

Irish Water and Cork City Council have said that they are aware of increased reports of discoloured water in the South Douglas Road area of the city.

This follows concern from residents, who said that for the past week their water has been changing from clear to a brown/yellow colour.

A spokesperson for Irish Water told The Echo that Irish Water and Cork City Council are carrying out investigations to identify the source of the issues and are undertaking remedial actions as appropriate.

“Water leaving the water-treatment plant is continuously tested to ensure it meets drinking-water standards,” the spokesperson said.

“Water is also regularly tested at customer-delivery points to ensure standards are met.

“If your water looks orange or brown, run your tap for a few minutes to see if it returns to a clear colour. If this doesn’t work, contact Irish Water customer care team 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and it will be investigated. You should not drink the water until we have looked into it,” the spokesperson said.

Boil-water notices

Meanwhile, the Water Advisory Board expressed concern about the number of boil-water notices that are lasting more than a month in Cork.

In its second quarterly report for 2022, the Water Advisory Body (WAB) said that it was concerned that 20 out of the 21 boil-water notices in place at the end of Q1 2022 were long-term (exceeding 30 days).

Chairperson of The Water Advisory Body, Paul McGowan, said that under normal circumstances, “the WAB expects that no consumer should be on a long-term boil-water notice”.