Fundraiser for severely injured Cork man is on target

An iDonate page has been set up for the local man, who, on November 18 of last year, a day before his 52nd birthday, suffered life-changing injuries in a workplace accident.
Breda Graham

THE organisers of the Mick Cronin fund have achieved 83% of their target.

Without movement from the neck down, Mick spent 22 weeks in Cork University Hospital, before his transfer to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, where he continues to receive occupational therapy.

The goal of the Mick Cronin Appeal is to facilitate his return to his family home in Wilton to be with his wife, Karen, and children, Ailbhe and Sean, and ensure his quality of life.

All funds from the appeal, including the Chicago holiday raffle, which will take place in Bishopstown GAA Club on September 3, will go toward facilitating large-scale modifications to Mick’s home.

To date, the fund has also allowed the purchase of specialised equipment for Mick’s daily care, and occupational and physiotherapy within specially equipped rooms.

A member of Bishopstown GAA Club for the past 14 years, as a volunteer and mentor to underage teams, Kiskeam native Mick also served as secretary to Cú Chulainn Hurling Club in Chicago in the early 1990s.

Now, in the weeks leading up to the raffle, the final goal of the trustees is to fund the purchase of a mobility van for Mick to allow him to visit the places and people he enjoys seeing.

The organisers thanked everyone who has supported them.

“Thanks to all who’ve contributed to the fundraising events and contributed to the fund, giving their time and messages of support to Mick and his family.

“Every community knows a Mick Cronin: A decent man, volunteer, hard worker, and good friend.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/MickCroninAppeal

