Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 13:52

Case against killer Ian Horgan adjourned until next month

Judge Colm Roberts was told that Mr Horgan’s solicitor Sean Cahill was “sick in his bed” and could not attend court in Clonakilty
Case against killer Ian Horgan adjourned until next month

Ian Horgan (pictured) was remanded in custody by Judge Roberts to appear at Macroom Courthouse on September 7. File picture: Andy Gibson

David Forsythe

A case against convicted killer and rapist Ian Horgan was adjourned at a sitting of Clonakilty District Court in West Cork on Thursday because the accused’s solicitor was too ill to attend the hearing.

Judge Colm Roberts was told that Mr Horgan’s solicitor Sean Cahill was “sick in his bed” and could not attend court in Clonakilty.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan applied to have the case adjourned for another hearing to be held in Macroom on September 7th next, to which Mr Horgan’s counsel had already consented. Mr Horgan who was wearing a grey sweater and tracksuit pants in court made no comment and was remanded in custody by Judge Roberts to appear at Macroom Courthouse on September 7th.

Mr Horgan with an address at Byrne Avenue, Prospect in Limerick City is charged with breaching the Sex Offenders Act 2001 by setting up a profile on the online dating app Tinder using a false name in May of 2021.

Mr Horgan has previously said that his use of the name “Cian” for the profile on the app was not intentional and a simple typo error. He had earlier told the court that he has lost the mobile phone he used to set up the account and investigations are ongoing to obtain data from this account through the US Justice Department.

Mr Horgan is also facing a second charge that he allegedly failed to notify gardaí of a change of address.

More in this section

Cork on a Fork day two: What's on today?  Cork on a Fork day two: What's on today? 
Woman Holding up a shop sign saying: Sorry we're Closed Well-known Cork city centre business to close its doors
An Post release new stamp marking centenary of Michael Collins' death An Post release new stamp marking centenary of Michael Collins' death
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has upheld Cork City Council’s decision to approve a mixed-use development on the site of the former Lakelands Tavern on Avenue De Rennes in Mahon.</p>

Green light for mixed-use development at former Cork city pub following appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more