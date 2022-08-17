Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 20:03

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical set for Cork stage

Featuring a star-studded line-up from some of television’s most loved shows, the musical comedy will run at Cork Opera House from Tuesday, August 23, to Sunday, August 28.
Johnny Ward is back as Gino Wildes with Stephen O'Leary (Fair City) returning as Mossy Munnix and introducing Sarah Gordon as Noeleen Níc Gearailt in Copper Face Jacks: The Musical. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland.

Breda Graham

PAUL Howard’s smash hit musical comedy, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is set for the Cork Opera House stage next week.

From the creator of Ross O’Carroll Kelly, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, is a love story set on the eve of a Dublin v Kerry All-Ireland final, when a sweet Kerry girl ends up falling head over her flat-shoes for the captain of the Dublin football team, Gino Wildes.

Johnny Ward of Love/Hate and Fair City plays Gino Wildes and is reunited with Cork’s own Stephen O’Leary of Fair City as Mossy Munnix, and Rachel O’Connell of The Young Offenders as Lucelita Ní Choncubhair.

Fiona O’Carroll of Mrs Brown’s Boys joins the cast as Gretchen Akerman while Kelly Marie Ní Cheallaigh of My Romantic History plays Therese McQuill.

Also involved are Shane Fallon as Anto Moran, Daithí O’Donnell of Ros Na Rún as Jeremiah, and Sarah Gordon as Noeleen Ní Gearailt.

“Packed full of craic, huge laughs, culchies, Dubs, lots of shifting and an incredible cast, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is set to be a Cork summer sensation,” said promoters.

“The show was back at the 3Olympia Theatre for the third time recently and was met by standing ovations, rave reviews, wall-to-wall belly laughs, and laugh-out-loud shenanigans from start to finish.”

Now it is the Cork Opera House’s turn to welcome the cast on stage.

Tickets are priced from €25 and booking fees apply to all online and phone transactions. Tickets are available at www.corkoperahouse.ie

Pictures: A Cork spin on a classic US play

