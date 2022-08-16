Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 21:38

Green light for new primary care centre at long-idle Cork city site 

The planning report said the proposed primary care centre would serve a population of 42,573 in the areas of Ballyphehane, Togher, Greenmount, the Lough, Turners Cross, Frankfield and Grange.
It comes as earlier this summer An Bord Pleanála (ABP) granted permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) which includes plans to develop hundreds of apartments elsewhere at the site, known as Creamfields, located at the corner of Kinsale Road and the Tramore Road.

A PROPOSED primary care centre at the former CMP Dairies site in Cork City has been given the green light from Cork City Council.

Watfore Limited, the property management and development subsidiary of the site owners Dairygold, submitted the applications for both developments.

The planning application was lodged with the council in March. A description of the proposed development said it would principally be four storeys and part seven storeys in height above ground, to include a ground-floor pharmacy; HSE services at ground, first, second, and third floor level with an external play area also at ground floor level; GP and medical support/offices on the fourth floor and medical support/offices on the fifth and sixth floor.

The development also includes the provision of 98 car parking spaces, 45 bicycle parking spaces, and nine motorcycle spaces.

Serve a local population of more than 40,000

In the planning report, prepared by Coakley O’Neill Town Planning Ltd on behalf of the applicants, they said the proposed primary care centre would serve a population of 42,573, according to the 2016 census figures, in the areas of Ballyphehane, Togher, Greenmount, the Lough, Turners Cross, Frankfield and Grange.

The report noted that expanding community and primary care is “at the heart of the Sláintecare vision”.

There are 25 routine conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

The centre will occupy around 1.37ha that overlaps with a larger 3.39ha site for which permission has been granted for the SHD. The CMP site closed in 2006 and all buildings were cleared.

Since then the site has remained largely idle, although it has been used occasionally to host a temporary funfair.

