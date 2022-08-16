Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 17:58

Man arrested in connection with murder of woman in Kerry 

"The male is currently being detained at Killarney Garda Station." 
The body of the woman, named locally as mother-of-four Miriam Burns, was discovered on Monday.

Echo reporter

A man in his fifties has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman in her 70s in unexplained circumstances in Killarney yesterday. 

"The male is currently being detained at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," a Garda spokesperson said. 

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time." 

The body of the woman, named locally as mother-of-four Miriam Burns, was discovered on Monday at 1.15pm on the Ardshanavooly housing estate in Killarney.

A postmortem took place on Tuesday afternoon at University Hospital Kerry, carried out by State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

A Garda statement on Tuesday evening confirmed a murder probe had begun under the direction of a senior investigating officer. 

A family liaison officer continues to keep Ms Burns's family informed of the investigation.

'Awful loss'

Killarney councillor Donal Grady described Ms Burns as “a lovely, bubbly woman who was everyone’s friend.”

 Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Cllr Grady said Ms Burns was very pleasant person and that her death would be “an awful loss” to the town of Killarney.

