'A fearless advocate for his constituents': Former Cork TD Frank Crowley dies aged 83 

Former Fine Gael TD and Cork county councillor Frank Crowley has passed away at the age of 83.

Mr Crowley served as a TD for Cork North-West for 16 years, being elected first in 1981, and winning re-election in five subsequent elections, before losing his seat in 1997.

Mr Crowley served for over 30 years as a Cork county councillor for Kanturk, topping the poll in 1991. He did not stand for re-election in the 2004 local elections.

He first ran for election to the Dáil, unsuccessfully, in 1977 in the old Cork Mid constituency, in the election which saw Jack Lynch’s Fianna Fáil win a 20-seat majority. In that election, Fianna Fáil won three of the five seats in Cork Mid.

Frank Crowley and his wife at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the opening of the County Hall.

Cork North-West TD Michael Creed said Mr Crowley had been his friend and colleague, and he offered his condolences to Mr Crowley’s wife Wynne and their family.

Mr Creed said Mr Crowley had been a public representative with a cross-party reputation for honesty, integrity and dedication.

“At national level, he was a fearless advocate for his constituents, and he left no stone unturned in his efforts to serve them,” Mr Creed said.

“For Frank, it was all about doing the work and helping people. That is what he did, and he did it consistently well.

"For that reason, he was always held in high regard by people of all political persuasions and none.”

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Mr Crowley had been a genuine and down-to-earth people person who was really liked in his constituency.

“He was somebody who liked to deliver things on the ground for people, his neighbours, his community, his constituency, and he would constantly talk about North-West Cork, and the town that he was from,” Mr Coveney said.

“Frank was somebody who was really easy to talk to, always had an opinion, always had a kind word, not just for Fine Gael people, but for everybody, and he was really one of the decent people of politics, liked across political parties, and respected both in Cork county council and in the Dáil.”

Colm Burke, Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, said Mr Crowley had been a great champion for his constituents and a very hard worker.

Senator Jerry Buttimer said Mr Crowley had been a gentle man and a tremendous public servant who was very dedicated to his constituents.

“To me, he was always the epitome of what a good politician should be, diligent and sincere, A lovely man,” Senator Buttimer said.

His death notice reads: "Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, family, daughter-in-law Niamh, Leah's partner Mark, adored grandchildren Teddy, Lauren and Jacob, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends."

Mr Crowley will be reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Banteer on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to St Joseph's Church, Lyre.

His funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.00am, with a burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.