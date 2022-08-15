Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 20:39

Planning report into An Bord Pleanála allegations referred to DPP and Gardaí

The Housing Minister said he referred the report by barrister Remy Farrell on the advice of the Attorney General.
Michelle Devane, PA

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has referred a planning report into “certain decisions” at An Bord Pleanála to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Gardaí and the Standards in Public Office (SIPO).

Mr O’Brien said he referred the report by barrister Remy Farrell on the advice of the Attorney General.

The report was entitled the “report into the management of conflicts of interest and relevant disclosures by the Deputy Chairperson of An Bord Pleanála in relation to certain decisions of that Board and related matters”.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Housing Department said it would be “inappropriate for the minister to comment further on this specific matter”.

“It is now a matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions as to whether a criminal prosecution should be undertaken arising from the findings of the report,” it added.

The minister has also sought the views of the DPP in relation to the publication of the report “having regard to the possibility of a prosecution”.

