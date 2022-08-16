Christmas experience installation to be held in City Hall this year as works to take place in Bishop Lucey Park 

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

Cork City Council has put a project out to tender for the design, delivery and management of an indoor Christmas experience within the Millennium Hall and Eglington Street foyer at City Hall.
In a break from tradition, Cork City Council is to host a Christmas experience installation in City Hall this year, instead of at the usual location in Bishop Lucey Park on Grand Parade. Pictured at the launch of last year's GLOW is Emma Moller. Photo: Cathal Noonan

Amy Nolan

In a break from tradition, Cork City Council is to host a Christmas experience installation in City Hall this year, instead of at the usual location in Bishop Lucey Park on Grand Parade.

The local authority has put a project out to tender for the design, delivery and management of an indoor Christmas experience within the Millennium Hall and Eglington Street foyer at City Hall.

A description of the tender says that it includes the “end-to-end delivery of the production, including but not limited to the development of a concept, the design, delivery and implementation of this concept, on-site management, ticketing and crowd management”.

The move to an indoor event marks a break from the traditional GLOW experience presented by the council which sees Bishop Lucey Park magically transformed into a winter wonderland for several weeks during the festive season.

A spokesperson for the council said that the change of location this year is because the city centre park will be unavailable due to the proposed redevelopment works.

“The Arts & Events section currently has a request for proposals posted on eTenders regarding an indoor Christmas event in City Hall. I can confirm this is due to the proposed works in Bishop Lucey Park.

“Regarding the redevelopment of Bishop Lucey Park - our programme currently has us going to construction in Quarter 4 of this year,” they said.

The deadline for submissions for the Christmas experience installation is Friday, August 26 at 12pm. 

In other Christmas-related news, the date of this year's Late Late Toy Show has also been revealed. 

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show yesterday morning, Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy said that the highly-anticipated annual show is set to take place on Friday, November 25, with applications now open for young stars looking to perform or demonstrate a toy.

Parents/guardians can fill out an application on behalf of their child via RTÉ's website.

