Date of this year’s Late Late Toy Show revealed as applications open for children looking to take part

This year's Late Late Toy Show is set to take place on Friday, November 25 with applications now open for young stars looking to perform or demonstrate a toy.

The news was confirmed by Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning.

“We’re going early this year because we want the best of the best of Irish kids in the country to apply,” Tubridy said.

“We are going to go large this year! I had a great chat about it last week, and it’s going to be very, very special indeed,” he added.

Joining Tubridy on air this morning was 12-year-old DJ Calum Kieran, one of the stars of last year's show who offered some advice to prospective applicants for the 2022 edition of the highly-anticipated show.

“Just be yourself. Take your time. Have fun. And practice and make sure your video is ok,” he said.

Parents/guardians can fill out an application on behalf of their child on RTÉ’s website.