Gardaí launch investigation into Cork city assault; woman (30s) taken to hospital with injuries

GARDAÍ are investigating the circumstances around an alleged assault in Cork city last night that saw one woman hospitalised.

Her injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident occurred on Oliver Plunkett Street Lower.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this morning: "Gardaí attended the scene of an assault on Oliver Plunkett Street Lower on Sunday evening 14th August, 2022 at approximately 7.30p.m.

"One female (mid 30s) was injured and taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment - her injuries were non-life threatening.

"No persons arrested at this time and investigations ongoing."