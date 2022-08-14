Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 22:20

Woman hospitalised following alleged assault in Cork city

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was allegedly assaulted before 8pm. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

A woman has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Cork city.

The incident took place on Anderson's Quay.

A spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said: 

"A woman her 30s was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment following an alleged assault before 8pm this evening on Anderson’s Quay in Cork."

