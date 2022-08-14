Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 22:09

Some 3010 ESB customers affected by power cuts in Cork tonight

Sarah Horgan

Some 3010 ESB customers are finding themselves without power tonight (Sunday August 14) following reports of a fault by ESB networks.

Residents of the Coolcarron area of Fermoy experienced a loss of power from 9.19pm tonight. ESB Networks is currently tending to the issue. Power is expected to return to households at approximately 1am tomorrow morning. Similar power outages were reported in Cork throughout the day. Whitechurch residents experienced an interruption to their power supply from 7.06pm. Power was restored to the area at 8.26. However, just 66 households were affected. The interruptions come amid thunderstorms across Cork coupled with heavy downpours. The inclement weather conditions are in stark contrast to this week’s heatwaves which saw some parts of Ireland reach temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius.

