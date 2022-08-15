New classroom designs at northside school are ‘good for student wellbeing’

WORK is underway on a pilot project at Mayfield Community School that may benefit student wellbeing and improve learning ability.

While students enjoy the summer break, a team has been upgrading and redesigning three of the school’s classrooms, using a specific colour system that encourages learning.

Kieran Golden, principal of the school, said that the school had linked in with an occupational therapist and carried out research into the potential advantages of using particular colour schemes in classrooms.

“We’ve picked out blues and greens deliberately,” Mr Golden told the Echo.

“The idea of blue is that it creates a sense of trust and integrity and has a very calming effect. What we are hearing is that it also makes people happier, and it inspires creativity,” he added.

The colour scheme is already used in two of the school’s home rooms and is being expanded to three classrooms ahead of the new term.

Greens are being used on the doors of the classroom.

“The green is a lovely, natural colour and what we have been advised is that it can release stress and provide a sense of security.”

Mr Golden said that pupils and student-council members had approached teachers about introducing new colour schemes in certain areas.

“We’re piloting with three of the classrooms and will consult with students and teachers,” said Mr Golden.

He said that if the pilot proves a success it will be expanded to all 35 classrooms in the school.

Work is also underway this summer on developing new accessible toilets and new locker areas.