'You're not going to make everyone happy, you have to do what's right': Councillor’s life is a challenge but worth it

A FIANNA Fáil councillor has offered a glimpse into the inner workings of local politics from creating council motions to dealing with struggling families.

During his time in politics, Carrigaline county councillor Seamus McGrath has seen it all. While council motions contribute to several headlines and soundbites much of a councillor’s dealings will never be divulged to the public. This is due in part to the sensitive nature of concerns from many constituents, some of whom are dealing with everything from poverty and housing issues to domestic abuse.

On several occasions, Mr McGrath has even found himself presented with feuding neighbours from both sides of the fence.

This is undoubtedly a challenge for anyone living in the area where they work. Nonetheless, the politician said he does his best to deal with everyone in an equally respectful and fair manner.

“You are a public representative and people are entitled to come to you with issues,” he said. “Sometimes you will be approached with personal issues involving complaints about a neighbour. It could be to do with them leaving rubbish build up in the garden or even a dog barking.

"Sometimes there’s a backstory that you don’t necessarily know about. You have to try and navigate these scenarios and see if the complaint is genuine.

"You offer the person making the complaint all the advice that you can but you have to be fair to both parties. There is no rule book or manual when it comes to these types of situations. All you can do is proceed cautiously.”

He described why empathy plays such an important role in his position.

“When there are problems relating to a neighbour, such as the build-up of rubbish in a front garden, they can very often be linked to mental health issues,” Cllr McGrath said.

“It’s important to always address these issues sensitively because nobody knows what it is going on in a person’s life. All you can do is be fair to everyone and remember that there are some people out there who need help. It’s vital that you get to the core of an issue and try to understand what’s going on. There is usually another side to a story so it’s always best to exercise caution.”

Proposals in the community can also have a polarising effect.

“There are often times where you find yourself in a conflicting situation. An example of this would be a proposal for the area that has divided the community. You will have some residents who are for and others who are against it. We have to be as fair and balanced as possible as local issues arise.

"As councillors we have a decision-making role that could be to do with a housing development or the widening of a road, among other issues. This is challenging because as a local councillor you don’t just represent an area, you live in it too. You have to give proposals time and consideration. You also have to meet people and engage, but ultimately decisions need to be made.

"That can be difficult for councillors because you are not going to make everyone happy. You have to do what you feel is right in any given situation. That’s just part of the role.”

Cllr McGrath has dealt with all sorts of calls from constituents in the past including people forced to leave their home due to domestic abuse.

“Nobody wants to see a person in a broken state. All you can do is give a person time and try to help them in the appropriate way. Councillors are not necessarily trained for that but we are also not alone. Through the years of experience you eventually figure out how best you can help someone. Luckily, we have knowledge of the supports and services to direct people to.”

The formal role of a local councillor, Cllr McGrath explained, is equally as important.

“Part of what I do is direct resources into areas. I’ve been pushing for the council to do more on the issue of tackling dereliction in our towns and villages. These are issues you raise in council meetings. They are also issues you personally research and delve into.

"When it comes to budget plans you try to fight for resources in these areas. You have to set aside time to bring about change. This is just another side of your job in terms of your formal role. As councillors, we have to try and come up with solutions. As well as dealing with individual issues there is also a formal role that has a lot to do with shaping and changing policy. You are always fighting for resources.”

Few local politicians have escaped the mental and emotional toll of cyberbullying since the introduction of social media. Cllr McGrath is no exception.

“The vast majority of politicians I know work very hard. However, it can be challenging to work in a job that is often surrounded by a strong degree of cynicism. This is just the nature of what we do but comments on social media can be particularly unpleasant.

"It can hurt at times because as a councillor you are doing your best. While this is part of the job for you it’s not what your family sign up for.

“There is no time to dwell on these things because there is so much that goes on during your working day. You might start your day with an idea of how things will play out. That perception can go through a dramatic shift very quickly. This is the case when a news story breaks with an issue that requires your attention straight away. No two days are ever really the same.”