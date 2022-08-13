Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 16:55

'The biggest bang you could imagine': Controlled explosion carried out at UCC 

“The Defence Forces removed the chemical from the Food Science building and brought it to the lower grounds for a controlled explosion."
'The biggest bang you could imagine': Controlled explosion carried out at UCC 

One eye-witness told The Echo he had heard “the biggest bang you could imagine” as the EOD team – formerly known as the bomb squad – carried out the controlled explosion. File image. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal OKeeffe 

A controlled explosion was carried out in UCC on Thursday evening by members of the Defence Forces Emergency Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

One eye-witness told The Echo he had heard “the biggest bang you could imagine” as the EOD team – formerly known as the bomb squad – carried out the controlled explosion.

“It must surely be the loudest bang heard in the city since the Siege of Cork,” the witness, who declined to be named, said.

“I was standing safely a good bit away from the explosion and I still felt the wave of displaced air hit me in the face." 

A spokesperson for UCC said the college could confirm that a controlled disposal of a chemical from its Food Science building had taken place after 5pm on Thursday.

“The Defence Forces removed the chemical from the Food Science building and brought it to the lower grounds for a controlled explosion.

“This exercise passed by safely, and UCC would like to thank the Defence Forces for their assistance in this matter,” the spokesperson said.

They said the chemical was 2, 4-Dinitrophenylhydrazine and it had been no longer needed by the university.

Asked why the chemical had needed to be blown up, and whether the controlled explosion had need to be carried out as a matter of urgency, the spokesperson said: “In certain circumstances it may present a risk once removed from proper storage, which is why a controlled explosion was necessary to ensure safe disposal.” 

The spokesperson added that the controlled explosion had been conducted by the appropriate specialists in a safe and secured area after 5pm, a time of minimal campus occupation.

Read More

Warnings issued as temperatures could go above 30C in some areas 

More in this section

PICS: Westlife the best life at the Páirc PICS: Westlife the best life at the Páirc
DENIS SCANNELL 'The people of Cork want it': Renaming of Anglesea Street delayed 
Water bills set to rise Concerns about water in Ballyvolane; Irish Water says supply is safe and being monitored 
uccdefence forces
Warnings issued as temperatures could go above 30C in some areas 

Warnings issued as temperatures could go above 30C in some areas 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more