Vital supplies sent from Cork to repair Ukrainian gas system 

Pictured at Gas Networks Ireland, Cork H.Q., with some of the Equipment G.N.I. are donating to Ukraine, were from left, Seamus Cogan ; Kevin O'Keeffe ; Liam O'Riordan ; Stephen Mulvihill ; Ken McCarthy and Jerry Walsh. Picture: Adrian O'Herlihy. 

Echo reporter

Over €65,000 of supplies has been sent from Cork to help repair and maintain the Ukrainians gas system, some of which has been badly damaged in recent months by the Russian invasion. 

Gas Networks Ireland donated the vital supplies after being contacted by the Ukrainian system operator for support. 

Gas Networks Ireland worked with the Ukrainian authorities and the European Commission to establish the specific needs - before filling a large truck with essential supplies, including mobile generators, drills, saws, large storage containers and 20 one thousand litre water containers.

The supplies arrived in recent days, after embarking on a journey from Gas Network Ireland’s headquarters in Cork.

Speaking about the project, which took several months to coordinate, Gas Networks Ireland Logistics Manager, Ken McCarthy, said the national utility was eager to help support a safe and secure supply of gas to the people of Ukraine.

“We have been deeply saddened by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and so we are delighted to be able to provide some support in this way,” Mr McCarthy said.

“We have worked closely with the Ukrainian Transmission System Operator (TSO) to establish their needs there and to source the supplies which are most valuable.

“As a business, it is important for Gas Networks Ireland to support our Ukrainian counterpart through this challenging time and we will continue to work closely with the TSO there to ensure we do our best to support their energy sector.

“Our sub-contractors have also expressed an interest in providing supplies, so we are working with them towards another shipment.” 

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine’s Head of Business Development, Anton Lazarevych thanked Gas Networks Ireland for their support.

“We are very grateful for the support of Gas Networks Ireland in such challenging times for Ukraine and GTSOU,” Mr Lazarevych said.

Gas Networks Ireland is also preparing to donate more than €5,000 to the Irish Red Cross to further support their Ukrainian appeal, committing a donation of €2 for every customer survey completed this year to date.

ukraine
