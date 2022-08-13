Concerns about water in Ballyvolane; Irish Water says supply is safe and being monitored 

Irish Water has said water in the Ballyvolane area meets the required standard and is being monitored, after a local TD raised concerns about supply in the area.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said he had been contacted by constituents complaining that their water has been unfit for consumption in recent days.

“I’ve been contacted by people whose water is discoloured and clearly not fit for consumption,” he said.

“This is an issue I’ve raised with Irish Water multiple times in the last number of years, and I have been given commitments that investigations were ongoing.

“Having spoken with Irish Water, it appears there are issues with a valve that may need to be replaced.”

Mr Gould said the issue require immediate attention.

“While it is welcome that a long-term solution is to be found, the reality is that we are in the middle of a heatwave and people cannot drink their tap water. I’ve told Irish Water that I cannot accept that anyone will be left without access to safe drinking water as warnings are issued for high temperatures.

"For people without cars, with small children, or vulnerable elderly people, this is deeply concerning.

“People cannot walk to the shop in 25C-plus heat to buy water. It is not good enough and provisions must now be put in place to ensure nobody goes without water [on Saturday].”

Works earlier this week

Irish Water said it had been communicated that work was being undertaken in the area on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

“There were some network alterations and the damaged valve, that was discovered during the works, was repaired. Cork City Council on behalf of Irish Water continued to closely monitor the situation to see if there were any residual issues following the works. No further issues were found and all customers should have normal water supply restored.

“Water leaving the treatment plant is continuously monitored to ensure it meets drinking water standards. There is also a regular monitoring programme on the network to ensure water quality to customers.”

Irish Water said people need not be alarmed by discoloured water.

“Drinking water can pass through several kilometres of pipework before it reaches homes and businesses. Some of this pipework is constructed from cast iron and, depending on the area, can be up to 100 years old.

Old cast iron mains typically suffer from corrosion and as a result, sediment from these pipes can be dislodged during repair or maintenance works, causing temporary discolouration of the water, or the water to appear brown before it reaches customers’ taps. This is not harmful to health and usually running the tap for a number of minutes will restore the clear colour.”