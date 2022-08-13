PICS: Over 10,000 in Youghal this weekend for Ironman

MORE than 10,000 people are expected in Youghal this weekend, as Ironman Ireland sees thousands of “Iron” men, women, and children winning medals for endurance feats.

As athletes registered yesterday for the weekend’s events, it was the “Ironkids” who took centre stage.

Rachel Schwaab, Maryland USA and Kara Clark from Pennsylvania USA in fine form prior to the Ironman event in Youghal this weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Yesterday’s run-only event saw some 1,500 young athletes aged 4-15 racing courses of 500m to 1.5km along the Ironman course, receiving their own Ironkids medals under the iconic Ironman gantry.

Volunteers pictured in the Athletes Registration Area for Ironman Cork in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Today, more than 2,000 athletes will take part in the middle-distance Ironman 70.3 Ireland, covering a 1.9km swim, 90km cycle, and finishing with a half-marathon 21.2km run. One in five entrants are first-time Ironman athletes, with competitors from ages 18-72 taking on the endurance event.

Mary and Anthony Buckley from Meelin writing Good Luck messages on a board at the Ironman in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The full-distance Ironman Ireland event takes place tomorrow, with more than 2,400 athletes hoping to earn their Ironman finisher status and Ironman Ireland, Cork medal. It will be the first time the Cork race hosts all three triathlon disciplines, as the swim was cancelled in 2019 due to poor weather conditions.

Volunteers Kate Innes, Evie Gilbert, Freya Lawrie and Aisling Walsh taking a break at the Tented Village at the Ironman event in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The event kicks off at 6am as pro-female athletes take to the water, followed shortly after by male and female age group athletes.

Athletes will power through a 3.8km swim, 180.2km cycle, and finish the course with a full marathon run of 42.2km.

Liam Boggan (637), Donnybrook Dublin and Tony Kelly (502) from Mallow seen in Youghal prior to the Ironman event this weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The professional women’s field will see some top triathletes from Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Britain, Japan, Netherlands, and Portugal, as well as Ireland’s own Hilary Hughes and Fiona Moriarty, fighting for the 2022 Ironman Ireland, Cork Champion title.

Ironman Ireland, Cork is not hosting a professional male field this year, but one to watch in the male age groups is Chris Mintern, who is racing the full-distance event having placed fourth at the 2019 Ironman 70.3 Dun Laoghaire in the professional male field.

The full-distance Ironman event will offer 45 qualifying slots to the 2022 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, in October, while the Ironman 70.3 event will offer 45 qualifying slots for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland, in August next year.

Peter Conlon and Susan O'Neill, Dungannon with Jonathan McBride from Cookstown looking at Windmill Hill prior to the Ironman event in Youghal this weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

2022 is the first in a three-year contract between Ironman and Cork County Council promising the event weekend, and its €6.5m boost to the local economy, will return to Youghal until at least 2024.