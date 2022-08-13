PICS: Gardaí honour Cork’s Little Blue Heroes at Togher ceremony 

CORK city and county are safer and better places following a special ceremony in Togher Garda station on Friday in which 12 little blue heroes became honorary gardaí.

The Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers, and run by gardaí and their families and friends.

Honorary Garda William Francis Bailey and Community Garda Kate McCarthy. Pictures: Gerard McCarthy

The charity helps families who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness, and sometimes it helps grant the wish of children who want to become honorary members of the force.

Garda John Hodnett, Buddy the Garda dog and Honorary Garda Cayden Dempsey.

Deputy Commission Anne Marie McMahon welcomed 12 Cork children, in full uniform, to the gardaí, with Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who is in charge of policing in Cork city, acting as MC.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, Honorary Garda Ruby Moore, Honorary Garda Calvin Mulryan and Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon. Pictures: Gerard McCarthy

Chief Supt Myers said the graduation ceremony is a big day in the garda calendar, particularly this year, the 100th year of An Garda Síochána.

Honorary Garda Cayden Dempsey and Inspector Jason Lynch, Togher Garda Station.

“We need these new recruits in Cork City, I can tell you, so we want them out on the beat tonight,” Chief Supt Myers joked.

Honorary Garda Callum O'Brien from Mahon. Pictures: Gerard McCarthy

It was a warm and sometimes emotional ceremony, as each little blue hero was presented with a special certificate and commemorative garda medal, to cheers and applause from family, friends and garda colleagues.

Honorary Garda Calvin Mulryan and Honorary Garda Ruby Moore. Pictures: Gerard McCarthy

The first and second recruits were nine-year-old Ruby Moore and her good friend, four-year-old Calvin Mulryan, who are both from Ballyvolane.

Ruby has recently come through chemo-therapy, and Calvin currently has leukaemia.

“I got to know Calvin in hospital, and I look out for him,” Ruby told The Echo.

Honorary Garda Calvin Mulryan with Emma Galway and Ciaran Mulryan.

The youngest recruit was 18-month-old William Francis Bailey from Fermoy, who has down syndrome. He posed happily for photos in Chief Supt Myers’ arms as he was presented with his certificate.

Honorary Garda Billy James Kiely with his sisters Maddie and Emma from Charleville.

Deputy Commissioner McMahon said the ceremony is very important to families and to gardaí. “It’s another strand of our community-based approach and we are delighted to be able to give something back,” she said.

Lily Moore and Honorary Garda Ruby Moore.

The roll call of newly appointed honorary gardaí reads: Ruby Moore, Calvin Mulryan, Callum O’Brien, Billy James Kiely, Elijah Rylee O’Dell, Sky Hope Northington, William Francis Bailey, Abigail Curtin O’Connell, Cayden Dempsey, Warren McSweeney Donbovan, and Shay Mulhare.