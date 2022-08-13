PICS: Gardaí honour Cork’s Little Blue Heroes at Togher ceremony 

CORK city and county are safer and better places following a special ceremony in Togher Garda station on Friday in which 12 little blue heroes became honorary gardaí.
The Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers, and run by gardaí and their families and friends.
The charity helps families who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness, and sometimes it helps grant the wish of children who want to become honorary members of the force.
Deputy Commission Anne Marie McMahon welcomed 12 Cork children, in full uniform, to the gardaí, with Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who is in charge of policing in Cork city, acting as MC.
Chief Supt Myers said the graduation ceremony is a big day in the garda calendar, particularly this year, the 100th year of An Garda Síochána.
“We need these new recruits in Cork City, I can tell you, so we want them out on the beat tonight,” Chief Supt Myers joked.
It was a warm and sometimes emotional ceremony, as each little blue hero was presented with a special certificate and commemorative garda medal, to cheers and applause from family, friends and garda colleagues.
The first and second recruits were nine-year-old Ruby Moore and her good friend, four-year-old Calvin Mulryan, who are both from Ballyvolane.
Ruby has recently come through chemo-therapy, and Calvin currently has leukaemia.
“I got to know Calvin in hospital, and I look out for him,” Ruby told The Echo.
The youngest recruit was 18-month-old William Francis Bailey from Fermoy, who has down syndrome. He posed happily for photos in Chief Supt Myers’ arms as he was presented with his certificate.
Deputy Commissioner McMahon said the ceremony is very important to families and to gardaí. “It’s another strand of our community-based approach and we are delighted to be able to give something back,” she said.
The roll call of newly appointed honorary gardaí reads: Ruby Moore, Calvin Mulryan, Callum O’Brien, Billy James Kiely, Elijah Rylee O’Dell, Sky Hope Northington, William Francis Bailey, Abigail Curtin O’Connell, Cayden Dempsey, Warren McSweeney Donbovan, and Shay Mulhare.