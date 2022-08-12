House prices match peak Celtic Tiger levels; only three areas left in Cork where average home costs below €200k 

HOUSE prices in Ireland have returned to their record peak set during the Celtic Tiger, as there are now only three areas in Cork where the average home costs less than €200,000.

The national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for June, published by the CSO on Friday, showed that the national RPPI has reached a value of 163.6 points. This is equal to its highest level recorded at the peak of the economic boom, in April 2007.

Property prices nationally have increased by 123% from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 127.6% from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 127.2% higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

Nationally, residential property prices have increased by 14.1% in the 12 months to June 2022, a figure reflected in the South West region of Cork and Kerry.

The average price for a house in Cork County now stands at €290,00 (if calculated by median) or €305,047 (if calculated by mean).

In Cork City, the median cost of a house in the past 12 months was €280,000, while the mean house price was €313,900.

Kinsale remains one of the most expensive Eircodes in the country, being the third most expensive place to live outside of Dublin, behind Dublin adjacent Greystones and Bray.

The median price of a home in Kinsale in the 12 months up to June 2022 was €400,000, while the mean price of a house was €493,457.

Other pricey postcodes in Cork include the south side of Cork city, Carrigaline, Ballincollig, Carrignavar, and Glanmire, where the average home buyer would have needed at least €325,000 to purchase a house in the last year.

HOMES LESS THAN €200K

There are now only three areas in Cork where the average house costs less than €200,000. In Mallow, the median house price in the year up to June 2022 was €195,000, while in Charleville the average price of a home was €162,500. In Bantry in West Cork, the average house price was €185,000.

Nationally, the median cost of a house is now €290,000. The highest average house prices in the country can be found in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (€605,000) while Longford has the lowest (€140,000).