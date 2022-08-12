WATCH: Staff at Cork shop get in the Westlife groove ahead of tonight’s concert

Herlihy's Centra staff are getting in the Westlife groove ahead of tonight’s concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a light-hearted tribute to the chart-topping band.

The TikTok, filmed outside the Patrick Street store, features four staff members showcasing their best acting skills with a ‘performance’ of the smash hit ‘World Of Our Own’.

The things my team will do for a bit of publicity #westlife pic.twitter.com/xIKpI7bygS — Kevin Herlihy (@KevinHerlihyCBA) August 11, 2022

Posting the video on social media, Kevin Herlihy of the Herlihy Centra Group and President of Cork Business Association (CBA), joked:

“The things my team will do for a bit of publicity.”

Speaking to The Echo yesterday Mr Herlihy said the buzz surrounding the concert is giving businesses a lift.

“It’s going to be a bumper weekend for Cork city. All the hotels are full.

“It’s great to see these concerts coming back after Covid which was so tough on everybody.

“We had Ed Sheeran, Elton John and now Westlife which is the pinnacle of everything.

“Even yesterday there was a massive buzz around the city,” he said.

“The Cork Business Association is delighted to see bodies in the city. In general, business has been very good through the summer.

“Tourists haven’t been here for the last two years and it’s great to see them back again,” he continued.

It is envisaged that there will be 40,000 patrons attending the Westlife concerts tonight and tomorrow.

Ahead of the shows, Gardaí have encouraged concertgoers to allow plenty of time to get to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Gates both nights are at 6pm, with support acts Wild Youth and Emeli Sandé taking to the stage ahead of Westlife.