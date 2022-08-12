Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 11:09

WATCH: Staff at Cork shop get in the Westlife groove ahead of tonight’s concert

The amusing TikTok was filmed on Patrick Street. 
WATCH: Staff at Cork shop get in the Westlife groove ahead of tonight’s concert

Herlihy's Centra staff are getting in the Westlife groove ahead of tonight’s concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a light-hearted tribute to the chart-topping band. Image: Still from video posted by @KevinHerlihyCBA.

Amy Nolan

Herlihy's Centra staff are getting in the Westlife groove ahead of tonight’s concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a light-hearted tribute to the chart-topping band.

The TikTok, filmed outside the Patrick Street store, features four staff members showcasing their best acting skills with a ‘performance’ of the smash hit ‘World Of Our Own’.

Posting the video on social media, Kevin Herlihy of the Herlihy Centra Group and President of Cork Business Association (CBA), joked:

“The things my team will do for a bit of publicity.” 

Speaking to The Echo yesterday Mr Herlihy said the buzz surrounding the concert is giving businesses a lift.

“It’s going to be a bumper weekend for Cork city. All the hotels are full.

“It’s great to see these concerts coming back after Covid which was so tough on everybody.

“We had Ed Sheeran, Elton John and now Westlife which is the pinnacle of everything.

“Even yesterday there was a massive buzz around the city,” he said.

“The Cork Business Association is delighted to see bodies in the city. In general, business has been very good through the summer.

“Tourists haven’t been here for the last two years and it’s great to see them back again,” he continued.

It is envisaged that there will be 40,000 patrons attending the Westlife concerts tonight and tomorrow.

Ahead of the shows, Gardaí have encouraged concertgoers to allow plenty of time to get to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Gates both nights are at 6pm, with support acts Wild Youth and Emeli Sandé taking to the stage ahead of Westlife.

Read More

Gardaí advise of road closures later this week to manage traffic for Westlife gigs in Cork

More in this section

Popular Dublin business opens new studio in Cork city Popular Dublin business opens new studio in Cork city
Firefighters taking equipment from fire truck and preparing Pets locked in cars, BBQ blazes and gorse fires among concerns: Cork City Fire Brigade gears up for busy weekend
frightened stray dog 124 stray dogs seized in 2021 in County Cork
cork businesscork peopleentertainment
Callout for volunteers to clean up Cork's beaches 

Callout for volunteers to clean up Cork's beaches 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more