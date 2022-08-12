124 stray dogs seized in 2021 in County Cork

THE number of stray dogs seized by dog wardens in Cork decreased by 61 last year compared to the overall tally in 2020.

The number of dogs that were subsequently euthanised after being seized however increased marginally last year.

According to data released to The Echo through the Freedom of Information Act, Cork County Council has confirmed that its dog wardens seized 185 dogs in 2020.

Fifteen of these stray dogs were subsequently euthanised.

In 2021 the number of stray dogs seized by Cork County Council dog wardens was 124, of which 19 were subsequently euthanised.

A spokesperson for the council said it has 10 dog wardens dealing with stray dogs.

“At present 10 dog wardens deal directly with stray dogs. The number of stray dogs collected by the dog warden services continues to decline as reflected in the annual dog control statistics published by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“The final decision on euthanising a stray dog is made by one of the council’s four veterinary inspectors or a private veterinary practitioner said the spokesperson.

“On the rare occasion where euthanasia of a stray dog is considered, the dog warden concerned contacts one of our four veterinary inspectors or a locally contracted private veterinary practitioner who will make the professional decision as to whether euthanasia on welfare ground is the only option in each case,” said the spokesperson.