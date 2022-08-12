Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 09:22

124 stray dogs seized in 2021 in County Cork

According to data released to The Echo through the Freedom of Information Act, Cork County Council has confirmed that its dog wardens seized 185 dogs in 2020.
124 stray dogs seized in 2021 in County Cork

THE number of stray dogs seized by dog wardens in Cork decreased by 61 last year compared to the overall tally in 2020.

John Bohane

THE number of stray dogs seized by dog wardens in Cork decreased by 61 last year compared to the overall tally in 2020.

The number of dogs that were subsequently euthanised after being seized however increased marginally last year.

According to data released to The Echo through the Freedom of Information Act, Cork County Council has confirmed that its dog wardens seized 185 dogs in 2020.

Fifteen of these stray dogs were subsequently euthanised.

In 2021 the number of stray dogs seized by Cork County Council dog wardens was 124, of which 19 were subsequently euthanised.

A spokesperson for the council said it has 10 dog wardens dealing with stray dogs. 

“At present 10 dog wardens deal directly with stray dogs. The number of stray dogs collected by the dog warden services continues to decline as reflected in the annual dog control statistics published by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“The final decision on euthanising a stray dog is made by one of the council’s four veterinary inspectors or a private veterinary practitioner said the spokesperson.

“On the rare occasion where euthanasia of a stray dog is considered, the dog warden concerned contacts one of our four veterinary inspectors or a locally contracted private veterinary practitioner who will make the professional decision as to whether euthanasia on welfare ground is the only option in each case,” said the spokesperson.

Read More

'A huge source of angst': Cork hospitality sector still short of staff post-lockdown

More in this section

Firefighters taking equipment from fire truck and preparing Pets locked in cars, BBQ blazes and gorse fires among concerns: Cork City Fire Brigade gears up for busy weekend
Scheme helps deliver new student housing Scheme helps deliver new student housing
Westlife at Wembley Stadium 'Comeback for Cork': Sun set to shine as Westlife thrill 80,000 at the Páirc
animalscork county council
<p>Bespoke piercing and jewellery business Pierced has opened its first studio outside of Dublin, located in the heart of Cork city. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Popular Dublin business opens new studio in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more