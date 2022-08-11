Pets locked in cars, BBQ blazes and gorse fires among concerns: Cork City Fire Brigade gears up for busy weekend

CORK City Fire Service is asking people to be mindful this weekend of the warm weather and the dangers it can bring.

Third officer on ‘Red Watch’, Martin Coughlan, said there were a number of things to watch out for.

“We are not enforcement, we deal with the aftermath, but 99% of incidents could be avoided,” Mr Coughlan said. From road-traffic accidents caused by the glare of the sun, to BBQs gone wrong, they are expecting a busy weekend.

The fire-service officer offered some advice for people to ensure an incident-free heatwave and asked motorists to be mindful of vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“Don’t leave anyone or any pet in a car: It only takes 15 minutes for serious damage to be caused. It can happen very easily: You go into a shop and end up chatting for 10 minutes and the whole time there is someone cooking in the car.”

Mr Coughlan said to park in the shade, have the windows open, and be as quick as you can.

Another top tip is checking in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours or relatives to ensure they have provisions and don’t have to make unnecessary trips in the heat.

He also said to make sure pets have shade and water.

“A pet can’t tell you they are overheating, so you need to be mindful.”

BBQs

In relation to BBQs, he said to ensure the ashes are cold afterwards and disposed of correctly.

Mr Coughlan also said to have the BBQ in an open area, away from everything.

“People have a tendency to push them in out of the way, but there is radiating heat off them, which lasts for hours, long after you are finished cooking, and that can set something alight.”

Another big thing is gorse fires.

“We are expecting a busy weekend with gorse fires, it’s so dry, and gorse fires kill everything but themselves; they will burn again the day after.”

Mr Coughlan said gorse fires spread quickly and the fumes are toxic.

“Last weekend, we had 17 calls and 12 of them were gorse fires.”

The fire service will also be busy assisting the ambulance service with house calls, assisting in carrying bedridden patients who need to be brought to hospital.

The Fire Service Officer also said since the boundary extension, the city fire service is dealing with more agricultural fires which can stretch the resources.

“We have a minimum of 19 firefighters and six officers on shift at all times, that’s 14 at the main station and five in Ballyvolane with two officers there and four at Headquarters.” Finally, the Third Officer said to be careful swimming in freshwater.

“The weather is warm, but the water will still be quite cold and there is a possibility of cold shock.”

Third Officer Coughlan reminded people to swim in designated areas, be aware of cold shock, and don’t dive as water levels are low and there could be tree roots or other items in the water.