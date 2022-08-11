Pets locked in cars, BBQ blazes and gorse fires among concerns: Cork City Fire Brigade gears up for busy weekend

The Fire Service Officer also said since the boundary extension, the city fire service is dealing with more agricultural fires which can stretch the resources.
“We have a minimum of 19 firefighters and six officers on shift at all times, that’s 14 at the main station and five in Ballyvolane with two officers there and four at Headquarters.” Finally, the Third Officer said to be careful swimming in freshwater.
“The weather is warm, but the water will still be quite cold and there is a possibility of cold shock.”
Third Officer Coughlan reminded people to swim in designated areas, be aware of cold shock, and don’t dive as water levels are low and there could be tree roots or other items in the water.