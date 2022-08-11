Clubs outline plans as sports minister visits Cork

SPORTS Minister Jack Chambers was in Cork this week, visiting a range of sporting clubs in the city and county.

Mr Chambers visited Clonakilty GAA and Rugby Clubs as well as Skibbereen Rugby Club, Newcestown GAA, Cloghduv Hurling Club, Éire Óg GAA, Lakewood AFC, and Ballincollig RFC, AFC, and GAA.

In Kinsale, Cork South TD Christopher O’Sullivan brought the minister for sport to meet members of Kinsale Hockey Club to explore funding options for the club’s planned multimillion euro multi-sport Sáile complex.

The plans are at an early stage, but the project is estimated to cost between €5m and €7m to complete. It is intended that the facility will include a full-size hockey pitch, a pitch for soccer and potentially a swimming facility.

Minister Jack Chambers at Ballincollig AFC meets club secretary Sheila O'Riordan

Mr O’Sullivan said it will need more than the usual sports capital grant in order to cover the cost.

“Jack gave us information about the potential for a large-scale infrastructure scheme, which could go a long way to covering the cost of such a facility,” he said.

“Fair play to Kinsale Hockey Club and all those involved in progressing this project.

“They have my absolute, full support to see this delivered.”

Minister Jack Chambers at Ballincollig AFC chats with Gerardene McNamara Chairperson and members of Ballincollig AFC

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan accompanied Mr Chambers for part of the visit, which he said was extremely beneficial for the clubs and the minister.

“The minister got on well — it was an opportunity for him to see the passion and community spirit that exists in these clubs and a way for him to get a taste of the activity that is ongoing on the ground,” he said.

Mr Moynihan also said that it was a chance for the clubs to showcase their plans for future development and to campaign for future grants.

“What came across is these clubs are for all ages, men and women, boys and girls, and provide facilities for the wider community linking up with schools and other community groups to allow access,” he added.

Mr Moynihan said there were training sessions on later in the day, so the minister was able to watch some of the clubs training for their ongoing competitions.

“It was nice for officials to get to see and actually meet the people delivering these facilities on the ground,” he said.