Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 14:24

Crane en route to move overturned truck on busy Cork road

Gardaí were alerted to the incident around 11.50am.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident around 11.50am. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

A large truck has overturned on the N28 between Douglas and Carrigaline at the Shannonpark roundabout.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident around 11.50am.

Thankfully no injuries were reported from the incident.

A crane is on route to the site of the incident to get the truck off the road.

The crane is expected to arrive around 3pm and there will be a road closure in place while the truck is being moved.

