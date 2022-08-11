Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 10:46

Munster 100 postponed as heatwave leaves roads too dangerous for motorcyclists

 Organisers of the road racing weekend, Cork Motorcycle Racing and Vintage Club (CMRVC), have “regrettably” announced that the road races due to take place on the 13th and 14th of August have been postponed. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Ellen O'Regan

The Munster 100 motorcycle road races due to take place in Glanmire this weekend have been postponed, as the current heatwave has left roads on the circuit too dangerous for racing.

Organisers of the road racing weekend, Cork Motorcycle Racing and Vintage Club (CMRVC), have “regrettably” announced that the road races due to take place on the 13th and 14th of August have been postponed.

This year was to be the 3rd running of the Munster 100 Road Races at the three-mile circuit on the outskirts of Glanmire, and the 22nd running of the Munster 100 event.

However, CMRVC Chairman Robert Farrissey said that “unprecedented weather conditions” in the last number of days have made the circuit too dangerous for competitors.

“In the last number of days we have experienced unprecedented weather conditions which have caused an irreversible effect on sections of the road circuit,” he said.

“We have met with all relevant authorities on a continuing basis over the last number of days with a view to making the best of a worsening situation but we cannot stem the tide. Factoring this and the forecasted weather up to and including the race weekend we have to take the safety of competitors in mind and make the decision to postpone the event,” he added.

A status yellow high temperature warning is currently in place in Munster, with temperatures of close to 30 degrees forecast for the coming weekend.

Mr Farrissey said that he hoped everyone in the road racing community will “understand we have to put the safety of our riders before all else”.

“At this stage we would like to thank all our supporters, sponsors, land owners, residents, marshals, neighbouring Clubs and the people of Glanmire and Cork county who have been phenomenally supportive to us once again,” he said.

CMRVC have said there will be a further update on the postponement of the event “shortly”, with a view to announcing a future date.

All you need to know about this weekend's Ironman in Youghal

