Well-known Corkonians tell us their warmest summer memories

HOT days are hard to forget, so we asked Cork people to recount their strongest summer memories, and from making a few bob as a child to Italia ’90, their stories did not disappoint.

For Cork actor, comedian, writer, and musician Tadhg Hickey, the year Ireland made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup reigned supreme.

“The year is 1990, it’s a baking-hot summer’s day,” Mr Hickey said. “I’m only a little fart, but I can feel the buzz and see the colour around the town with green, white, and gold everywhere. I ask my Dad if it’s St Patrick’s day again? ‘No boy, Ireland are in the World Cup today’.

“Off we head into what was Ellis’s on Gilabbey Street, and I’m up on my dad’s shoulders in utter pandemonium as David O’Leary sends us into the quarter-finals, my Lucozade and crisps flying all over the gaff.”

For Cork singer/songwriter Stephanie Rainey, the best days involved music.

“Some of my best summer memories are going to music festivals with my friends,” she said. “The best-ever was my first Electric Picnic: All my best mates went and we just had the wildest, most amazing weekend. On the Saturday afternoon, it rained and rained and we all sat inside in one tent and had the best sing-song of all time, the highlight being a Sister Act medley!”

Stephanie Rainey Picture: Miki Barlok

Olympian and RedFM radio presenter Rob Heffernan said some of his best summer memories were making money on holidays in Youghal.

“The most prominent memories I would have would be the really good days in Redbarn in Youghal,” Mr Heffernan said.

Olympian and RedFM radio presenter Rob Heffernan said some of his best summer memories were making money on holidays in Youghal. Picture Denis Minihane

“We used to stay in a mobile home on the beach down there, while my dad was working up in Cork for the summer. On the really good days, when things weren’t as flush in the ’80s, I remember me and a guy from Cork, we used to dig holes in the sand where the cars were coming in and out of the beach and the cars used to get stuck in the sand on the way out, so we used to charge 50 cent for a push and we made a bit of a killing out of it, so that’s my strongest memory of the summers growing up; good times, good times!”

Another budding businesswoman was Deirdre Forde, the Lord Mayor, who ran a makeshift theatre for the neighbourhood.

Cllr Deirdre Forde, FG. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“During my summer holidays, I used to write plays and dream up sketches and then I would get my brothers and sisters to take part in them,” Ms Forde said. “We used to compose songs and little dances and the stage was two planks across a few Guinness barrels, because we had a pub. We used to invite all the other youngsters in from the street and charge them and I recall only one person ever came back looking for their money because they didn’t enjoy it and that person was a relative, mind you. I still laugh about it today.”

The County Mayor, Danny Collins, remembers holidaying on the Mizen Peninsula in the mid-1980s.

“In my day, back in the mid-’80s, my holidays and best memories were at my Aunt Mary’s and her husband (my godfather) John’s home in Caher, Goleen, just west of the Mizen Head cross, looking out at the Atlantic Ocean across from Three Castle Head.

The County Mayor, Danny Collins, remembers holidaying on the Mizen Peninsula in the mid-1980s. Picture. John Allen.

“Their siblings were around the same age as me and we spent our time cycling, climbing the hill behind the house, playing simple games such as hide-and-go-seek, and helping in the farm, picking potatoes and driving in the cows to milk. A great treat while west in Caher was when my Aunt Mary would take us to the nearby, beautiful Barleycove beach and then over to Keneally’s Caravan Park for ice cream and treats.

“Things were plain and simple in those times and we all loved it. Those memories still stick in my mind and they are special.”