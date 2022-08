A cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle near Ballygarvan this afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon, a cyclist collided with a stationary vehicle on the R613 between Ballygarvan and the Five Mile Bridge.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:45pm, and Gardai attended the scene.

The male cyclist was since taken to Cork University Hospital for injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The road remains open.